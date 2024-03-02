Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 895 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 118,109.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,482,363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,543,516 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 9,775.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,510 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in ONEOK by 37.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,292,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $843,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636,660 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 3,478.3% during the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 3,578,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478,316 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 65.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,132,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $515,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229,046 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Trading Up 0.0 %

OKE opened at $75.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.65. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $75.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.70 and a 200 day moving average of $67.85.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 71.35%.

ONEOK announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.73.

Get Our Latest Report on ONEOK

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,175. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.