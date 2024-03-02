Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 1,032 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Trium Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AWK. Evercore ISI downgraded American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

NYSE AWK opened at $119.68 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $114.25 and a one year high of $153.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.82 and a 200 day moving average of $128.33. The company has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

