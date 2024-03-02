Jones Financial Companies Lllp Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 36.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VMBS. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 10,037.5% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

VMBS opened at $45.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.77. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $42.06 and a 52 week high of $47.21.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1453 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

