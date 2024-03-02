Jones Financial Companies Lllp Lowers Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 44.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,862 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VFH opened at $97.87 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $73.25 and a 12 month high of $98.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.