Jones Financial Companies Lllp Invests $622,000 in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 0.06% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CGUS. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Core Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

CGUS stock opened at $30.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.02 and a 200 day moving average of $27.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $30.68.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.