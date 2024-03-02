Jones Financial Companies Lllp Increases Stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWOB. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 340.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,481,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,666,000 after buying an additional 1,145,181 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 323.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,391,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,678,000 after buying an additional 1,062,186 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,796,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,017,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,447,000 after buying an additional 505,185 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,005,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $62.94 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $57.18 and a twelve month high of $64.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.78 and its 200 day moving average is $61.08.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.3163 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

