Jones Financial Companies Lllp Increases Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,614 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth about $496,611,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 29.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,063,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,076,619,000 after purchasing an additional 916,555 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of FedEx by 86.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,728,775 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $428,563,000 after purchasing an additional 799,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of FedEx by 2,602.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 608,210 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $150,775,000 after purchasing an additional 632,510 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Melius upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Melius Research upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FedEx from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.56.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $246.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $190.83 and a 12 month high of $285.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

