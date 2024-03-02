Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $192,000 Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $959,000. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,098.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 47,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after buying an additional 43,367 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 54,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,614,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,614,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,980 shares in the company, valued at $7,197,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,622,638 over the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:COF opened at $136.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $140.86.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.66.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

