Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys Shares of 2,085 Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.7% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 23,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.7% during the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 42,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $86.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.00. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $68.92 and a 52 week high of $86.92. The stock has a market cap of $80.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 31.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1415 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 18.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

