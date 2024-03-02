Johnson Outdoors Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.

Johnson Outdoors has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Johnson Outdoors has a payout ratio of 31.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Johnson Outdoors to earn $4.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

JOUT stock opened at $45.83 on Friday. Johnson Outdoors has a 52-week low of $43.45 and a 52-week high of $64.71. The firm has a market cap of $471.13 million, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.80.

Johnson Outdoors ( NASDAQ:JOUT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.23. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $138.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson Outdoors will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 6.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 0.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

