Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) to Issue $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.

Johnson Outdoors has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Johnson Outdoors has a dividend payout ratio of 31.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Johnson Outdoors to earn $4.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ JOUT opened at $45.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.75. Johnson Outdoors has a 52-week low of $43.45 and a 52-week high of $64.71.

Johnson Outdoors ( NASDAQ:JOUT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.23. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $138.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Johnson Outdoors will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Johnson Outdoors by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 1,245.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

