John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Reaches New 52-Week High at $62.30

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $62.30 and last traded at $62.30, with a volume of 569 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.03.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $882.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.94 and a 200 day moving average of $56.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 34.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

