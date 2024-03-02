John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEMGet Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 53,888 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 140% from the previous session’s volume of 22,436 shares.The stock last traded at $25.28 and had previously closed at $25.27.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.40. The company has a market capitalization of $692.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JHEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 14,609 shares in the last quarter.

About John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (JHEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from emerging markets. JHEM was launched on Sep 27, 2018 and is managed by John Hancock.

Featured Stories

