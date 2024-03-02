JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Outperform” Rating for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $270.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ZS. Susquehanna started coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a positive rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Zscaler from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Zscaler from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $224.03.

Zscaler Stock Performance

ZS opened at $219.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.97. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $84.93 and a 1-year high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In related news, Director Scott C. Darling sold 24,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total value of $5,080,671.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,293,443.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott C. Darling sold 24,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total value of $5,080,671.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,293,443.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total value of $1,756,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,129,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,972 shares of company stock worth $19,342,443 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter valued at about $910,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 582.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

