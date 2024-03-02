JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Director Roderick Wendt Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) Director Roderick Wendt sold 10,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $307,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 294,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,060,604.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Roderick Wendt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 22nd, Roderick Wendt sold 10,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $283,500.00.

JELD-WEN Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:JELD opened at $18.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.88. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.96 and a 52 week high of $20.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JELD shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

Institutional Trading of JELD-WEN

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 40,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 22.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 1.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 1.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

