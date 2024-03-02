Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $6.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $4.00.

Safe Bulkers Stock Performance

NYSE:SB opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. Safe Bulkers has a 1 year low of $2.97 and a 1 year high of $4.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.98 million, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $82.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.70 million. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 9.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Safe Bulkers will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Safe Bulkers Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safe Bulkers

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 1,074.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Safe Bulkers during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Safe Bulkers during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.56% of the company’s stock.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. The company has a fleet of 46 drybulk vessels having an aggregate carrying capacity of 4.6 million deadweight tons.

