Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “C$11.00” Price Target for Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP)

Jefferies Financial Group set a C$11.00 target price on Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WCP. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$12.25 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$18.50 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.40.

WCP stock opened at C$9.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.25. The company has a market cap of C$5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.93. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of C$8.15 and a 52 week high of C$11.91.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. This is an increase from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 43.84%.

In other news, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang bought 9,400 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.70 per share, with a total value of C$81,780.00. In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.70 per share, with a total value of C$43,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang purchased 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,780.00. Insiders have purchased 18,123 shares of company stock worth $155,697 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

