JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Shares Purchased by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,405 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JBGS. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 855,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,866,000 after purchasing an additional 28,321 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,065,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,112,000 after acquiring an additional 85,646 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $786,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,029,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,888,000 after acquiring an additional 375,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Evercore ISI raised their price target on JBG SMITH Properties from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of JBGS stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.30. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JBG SMITH Properties Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is -83.33%.

About JBG SMITH Properties

(Free Report)

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.