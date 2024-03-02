Jaxon Mining (CVE:JAX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Jaxon Mining Inc. (CVE:JAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 17000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Jaxon Mining Trading Up 50.0 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Jaxon Mining Company Profile

Jaxon Mining Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. Its flagship projects are the Netalzul Mountain project that comprises of 23 claims covering an area of 130.02 square kilometers located in north of Smithers, British Columbia; and the Red Springs Project, which consists of 19 mineral claims that covers an area of 291.88 square kilometers located in Northwest British Columbia.

