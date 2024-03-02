Janux Therapeutics’ (JANX) Outperform Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Janux Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at ($2.68) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Janux Therapeutics from $24.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:JANX opened at $47.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.62. Janux Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $58.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -32.21 and a beta of 1.95.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JANX. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 159.0% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,106,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,268 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,351,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,526 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,165,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,390,000 after purchasing an additional 495,008 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,592,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 942,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,498,000 after purchasing an additional 180,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. Its lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

