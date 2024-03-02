Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Benchmark

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Benchmark from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Janus International Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Janus International Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Shares of NYSE JBI opened at $14.62 on Friday. Janus International Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.94.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Janus International Group had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Janus International Group will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Morgan Hodges sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $1,764,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 353,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,452.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Morgan Hodges sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $1,764,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 353,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,452.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Norman V. Nettie sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $1,058,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 465,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,477,643.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,153,841 shares of company stock valued at $15,388,376. Insiders own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Janus International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

