James Kao Acquires 4,000 Shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Stock

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) Director James Kao bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 505,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,566,123.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

James Kao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 29th, James Kao purchased 2,000 shares of RBB Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.98 per share, with a total value of $33,960.00.

On Tuesday, February 13th, James Kao acquired 6,000 shares of RBB Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.06 per share, with a total value of $102,360.00.

On Tuesday, February 6th, James Kao bought 5,000 shares of RBB Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.02 per share, for a total transaction of $85,100.00.

On Wednesday, January 31st, James Kao bought 12,000 shares of RBB Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $216,600.00.

RBB Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ RBB opened at $17.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.95. RBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.52.

RBB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

RBB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $33.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.60 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 19.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised RBB Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on RBB Bancorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of RBB Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Institutional Trading of RBB Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in RBB Bancorp by 15.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,862,000 after acquiring an additional 151,140 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 737,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,051,000 after purchasing an additional 18,951 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 669,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,370,000 after purchasing an additional 29,699 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in RBB Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 369,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 332,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 11,563 shares during the period. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

