Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to “Outperform”

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $68.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $49.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JXN

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Jackson Financial stock opened at $56.59 on Wednesday. Jackson Financial has a one year low of $26.70 and a one year high of $56.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Jackson Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This is an increase from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jackson Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JXN. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 45,699.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,241,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,043,000 after buying an additional 3,234,184 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 2,218.3% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,759,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,828,000 after buying an additional 1,683,720 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,933,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,868,000 after buying an additional 1,518,547 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Jackson Financial by 38.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,939,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Jackson Financial by 88.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,238,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

About Jackson Financial

(Get Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.