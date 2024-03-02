J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Raised to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $135.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $137.20.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:SJM opened at $122.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.25, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.46. J. M. Smucker has a 12 month low of $107.33 and a 12 month high of $159.92.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -481.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

