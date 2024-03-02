Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 64,386 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 42,482 shares.The stock last traded at $27.95 and had previously closed at $25.88.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

Ituran Location and Control Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $523.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $77.81 million for the quarter. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 29.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITRN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 11,714.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.