Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) PT Raised to $105.00 at Piper Sandler

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

ITRI has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Mkm began coverage on Itron in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Itron from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Itron from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Itron from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Itron from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $93.18 on Tuesday. Itron has a 1-year low of $50.40 and a 1-year high of $95.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.48. Itron had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $577.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Itron will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $117,577.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,827.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $144,107.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,743,032.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $117,577.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,827.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,571 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,676 over the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITRI. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Itron in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Itron by 240.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Itron by 9,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Itron in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 95.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

