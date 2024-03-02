iShares USD Bond Factor ETF (USBF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 1st

iShares USD Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:USBF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.3216 per share on Thursday, March 7th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares USD Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30.

iShares USD Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of USBF opened at $83.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.51. iShares USD Bond Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $78.57 and a twelve month high of $86.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares USD Bond Factor ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares USD Bond Factor ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares USD Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:USBF – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 24.38% of iShares USD Bond Factor ETF worth $4,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About iShares USD Bond Factor ETF

The iShares USD Bond Factor ETF (USBF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock USD Bond Factor index. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated Treasurys, securitized fixed income instruments, and high yield or investment grade corporate bonds. The index uses a proprietary factor model that selects bonds based on macroeconomic, quality, and value style factors.

