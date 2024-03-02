iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Sets New 12-Month High at $52.08

Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.08 and last traded at $52.04, with a volume of 96301 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.76.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.42.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LRGF. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,234,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,484,000 after buying an additional 677,624 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1,620.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 698,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,241,000 after purchasing an additional 657,494 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 494.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,983,000 after purchasing an additional 421,130 shares during the last quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 28.4% in the second quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,600,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,298,000 after purchasing an additional 353,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,474,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,511,000 after purchasing an additional 305,252 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

