iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $111.85

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $111.85 and last traded at $111.63, with a volume of 111293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.98.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.18. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,205,000 after acquiring an additional 91,723,231 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9,482.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 22,798,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,935,000 after buying an additional 22,560,477 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,012,701,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,917,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,333,000 after buying an additional 237,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,918,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,308,000 after buying an additional 92,345 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

