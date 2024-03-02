iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association lowered its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.65. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

