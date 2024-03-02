iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Sets New 52-Week High at $119.64

iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $119.64 and last traded at $119.55, with a volume of 7354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.17.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $964.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IWC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

