iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Plans $0.29 Dividend

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.2921 per share on Thursday, March 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MBB stock opened at $92.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.82. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $85.28 and a one year high of $96.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MBS ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 107.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,312 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,170,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,304 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,791,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,393,000 after acquiring an additional 618,845 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,505,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,639,000 after acquiring an additional 502,927 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1,902.6% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 420,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,707,000 after acquiring an additional 399,826 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

