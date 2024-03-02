iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (IBTO) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on March 7th

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0743 per share on Thursday, March 7th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.
iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IBTO opened at $24.25 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $22.81 and a 12 month high of $25.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.04.
iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.