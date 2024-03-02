iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (IBTO) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on March 7th

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0743 per share on Thursday, March 7th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBTO opened at $24.25 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $22.81 and a 12 month high of $25.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.04.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (IBTO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2033 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2033. The fund will terminate in December 2033. IBTO was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.