iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (IBTK) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 1st

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0592 per share on Thursday, March 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $19.38 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $20.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.22.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (IBTK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2030 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030. IBTK was launched on Jul 14, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

