iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0721 per share on Thursday, March 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:IBTG opened at $22.69 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $23.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.62.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBTG. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 216.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 52,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 35,870 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $419,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $589,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 107,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 24,861 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.