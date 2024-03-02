iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 1st

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0793 per share on Thursday, March 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SUSC opened at $22.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.38. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $23.38.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 525.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 35,157 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 62.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 15,640 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 100.7% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 33,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 16,597 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 119.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 59,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 32,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,283,000.

About iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

