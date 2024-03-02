iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 1st

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1463 per share on Thursday, March 7th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

IUSB stock opened at $45.37 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $46.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000.

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

