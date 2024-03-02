iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 1st

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2024

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSBGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1463 per share on Thursday, March 7th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

IUSB stock opened at $45.37 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $46.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000.

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.