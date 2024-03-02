iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Holdings Decreased by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 242.8% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,383,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,090,000 after acquiring an additional 53,504 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 62,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 485,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $116.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.48. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $81.93 and a 52 week high of $116.21. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.