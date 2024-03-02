iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) Hits New 12-Month High at $65.12

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $65.12 and last traded at $65.10, with a volume of 157254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.67.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 28,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

