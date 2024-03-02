iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Declares Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:IGIB)

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1764 per share on Thursday, March 7th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IGIB stock opened at $51.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.06. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.27 and a 12-month high of $52.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 328.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

About iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

