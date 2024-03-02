iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. 5,149,011 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 3,122,698 shares.The stock last traded at $51.11 and had previously closed at $51.06.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1623 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 87,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 77,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.