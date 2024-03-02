iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.24 on March 7th

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.2405 per share on Thursday, March 7th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY opened at $81.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.93 and its 200-day moving average is $81.41. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $82.74.

Institutional Trading of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

