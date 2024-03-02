iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,563,671 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 416% from the previous session’s volume of 496,538 shares.The stock last traded at $98.87 and had previously closed at $98.74.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.73.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 153.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000.
About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.