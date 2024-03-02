iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,563,671 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 416% from the previous session’s volume of 496,538 shares.The stock last traded at $98.87 and had previously closed at $98.74.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 153.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

