Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target Cut to $37.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on INVH. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.37.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $34.54 on Tuesday. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $28.49 and a 52-week high of $36.53. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.47 and its 200 day moving average is $33.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 86,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

