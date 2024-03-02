Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Sets New 12-Month High at $102.30

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $102.30 and last traded at $102.25, with a volume of 20486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.03.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,854,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 37,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 16,152 shares during the period. Swmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares during the period. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

