Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Sets New 52-Week High at $89.95

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $89.95 and last traded at $89.73, with a volume of 10180 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.53.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth $53,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

