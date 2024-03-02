Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP Myriam Curet Sells 1,605 Shares

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,605 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.48, for a total transaction of $615,485.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,277.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Myriam Curet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 12th, Myriam Curet sold 481 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.09, for a total transaction of $185,709.29.

On Friday, January 26th, Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total transaction of $1,598,307.70.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $397.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $367.52 and a 200-day moving average of $321.23. The stock has a market cap of $140.19 billion, a PE ratio of 79.11, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.65 and a 52-week high of $399.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ISRG. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

