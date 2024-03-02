Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Shares Gap Down to $5.88

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.88, but opened at $5.66. Intuitive Machines shares last traded at $5.73, with a volume of 3,501,385 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LUNR. Benchmark dropped their target price on Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.80.

In other Intuitive Machines news, major shareholder Guy Shanon sold 123,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $1,112,215.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,302,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,711,030.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Machines by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Intuitive Machines by 179.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 30,649 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the third quarter worth $1,369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers µNova, a lunar rocket-fueled drone, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, rideshare delivery services, lunar access services, lunar orbit delivery services, and lunar data network services, as well as content sales and marketing.

