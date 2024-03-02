inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT) Shares Acquired by Stansberry Asset Management LLC

Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT – Free Report) by 145.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,561 shares during the quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.94% of inTEST worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in inTEST during the second quarter worth approximately $307,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in inTEST during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in inTEST during the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in inTEST by 49.0% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 359,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 118,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in inTEST during the second quarter worth approximately $340,000. 53.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE INTT opened at $12.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. inTEST Co. has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $27.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.58. The stock has a market cap of $147.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.96.

INTT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut inTEST from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

