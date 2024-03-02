Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target Increased to C$16.25 by Analysts at Raymond James

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$16.25 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Desjardins set a C$16.00 price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Veritas Investment Research restated a reduce rating on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$14.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$15.27.

Get Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on IIP.UN

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

TSE IIP.UN opened at C$13.78 on Friday. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$11.43 and a one year high of C$14.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.61, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.0315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently -140.74%.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.